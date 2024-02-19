Valueworks LLC Sells 11,244 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy accounts for about 13.4% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $36,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

