Valueworks LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Valueworks LLC lessened its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple comprises about 3.1% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 3.28% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

NYSE:MLP traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $20.83.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

