Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.48. 670,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,573. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

