Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Trimmed by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VHT opened at $266.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $268.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.08.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

