Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.37. 4,781,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

