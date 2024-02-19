Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.37. 4,781,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,960. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

