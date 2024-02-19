Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,025 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

