Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,385,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 703,025 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

