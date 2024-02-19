Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.62. 2,154,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.