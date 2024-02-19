Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -397.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

