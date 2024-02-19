Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lowered by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.