VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $1,063,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,306 shares in the company, valued at $115,534,020.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $1,063,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,534,020.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,690 shares of company stock worth $7,478,549. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.24. 586,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

