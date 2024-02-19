Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $515.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $422.20 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

