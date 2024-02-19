Viper Energy (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viper Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $35.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viper Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
