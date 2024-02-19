Vista Energy (VIST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

VIST stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vista Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Vista Energy by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 487,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vista Energy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.