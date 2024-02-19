Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 4,619,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

