Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

WNC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

