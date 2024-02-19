Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $168.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

