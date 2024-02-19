Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.36.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

