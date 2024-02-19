Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $420.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $367.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.30.

MOH stock opened at $401.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $404.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.50 and a 200-day moving average of $348.08.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock worth $6,191,397 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

