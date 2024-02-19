Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of WEA stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.28.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
