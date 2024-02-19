Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 80,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

