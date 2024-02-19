Westlake (WLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $144.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

