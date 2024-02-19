William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPN

Appian Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Appian

Shares of Appian stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $8,283,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares in the company, valued at $210,096,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 40.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.