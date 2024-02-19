Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,637 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $276,426,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,449,000 after acquiring an additional 389,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,024,000 after acquiring an additional 266,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $277.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

