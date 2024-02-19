WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,918 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter.

KMT opened at $24.53 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMT. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

