Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Given a C$0.20 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$0.20 target price on Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wolfden Resources Price Performance
Shares of Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Wolfden Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.
About Wolfden Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolfden Resources
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.