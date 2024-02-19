Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Given a C$0.20 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$0.20 target price on Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfden Resources Price Performance

Shares of Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Wolfden Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Get Wolfden Resources alerts:

About Wolfden Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.