Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Purchases £161,000 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider Sven Borho bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($203,334.18).
Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 286 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.89. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32,650.00 and a beta of 0.32.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldwide Healthcare
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.