Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Purchases £161,000 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider Sven Borho bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($203,334.18).

Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of LON:WWH opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 286 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.89. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32,650.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.