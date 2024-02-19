WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $223.06 million and approximately $39.98 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02233595 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

