Wrapped TRON Market Cap Reaches $12.00 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and $1.55 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,041,782,351 coins and its circulating supply is 88,041,772,357 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,048,315,683.11018 with 88,048,274,017.10054 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13550096 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $834,130.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

