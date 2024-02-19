XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $5.90 on Thursday. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

