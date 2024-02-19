XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) vs. RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Head-To-Head Review

RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RushNet and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RushNet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RushNet N/A N/A N/A XWELL -114.37% -71.91% -47.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RushNet and XWELL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RushNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XWELL $55.94 million 0.16 -$32.84 million ($8.18) -0.26

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RushNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XWELL.

10.6% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RushNet and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RushNet 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

XWELL has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.58%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than RushNet.

Summary

XWELL beats RushNet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RushNet

(Get Free Report)

RushNet, Inc. provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers marketing support to health and health-related channels. It operates stores, as well as offers its services through an integrated digital platform. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.