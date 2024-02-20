1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 3.5%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. 92,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 485,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 352,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

