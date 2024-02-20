1,072 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.78. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.