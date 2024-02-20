12,000 Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Enerplus

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.