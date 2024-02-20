1,255 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $555.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

