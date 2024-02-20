13,750 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,700,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

