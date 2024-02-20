150,600 Shares in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 561.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 374,733 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,801,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DECA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

