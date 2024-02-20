151,386 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,647. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.