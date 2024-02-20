15,343 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enovix by 101.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Enovix by 70.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,883 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 3,282,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

