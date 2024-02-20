15,343 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enovix by 101.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Enovix by 70.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,883 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enovix Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 3,282,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Enovix
Enovix Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.