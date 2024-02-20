165,644 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Weave Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 47,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,354. The firm has a market cap of $864.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

