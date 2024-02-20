232,989 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.4 %

BN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,072. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

