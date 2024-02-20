2,379 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. 6,947,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,036,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

