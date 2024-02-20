2,892 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

