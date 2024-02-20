3,192 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Purchased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ remained flat at $65.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 373,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

