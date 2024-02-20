321,576 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 321,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,104,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,544,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,086,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

