32,200 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DPG opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.