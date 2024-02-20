32,200 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

NYSE:DPG opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

