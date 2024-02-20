3,601 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWR opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

