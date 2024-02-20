40,421 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $7,538,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NASDAQ SKWD traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. 49,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

