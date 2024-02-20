42-coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.24 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $229.13 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,576.10 or 0.56806460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00133790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008328 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

