4,900 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. 909,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $31.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

